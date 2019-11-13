LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville election officers will participate in a statewide recanvass Thursday morning that will bring Kentuckians a step closer to finding out who won last week's gubernatorial election.
Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, beat Gov. Matt Bevin, the incumbent Republican, by just about 5,000 votes, prompting Bevin to ask for a recanvass.
Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said that in Louisville, election staffers Thursday will make sure the vote tally was correct. The process will be transparent, and media will be present, he said.
"Everything at the election center is bipartisan. There's co-directors. There's co-managers," he said. "So everybody keeps an eye on everybody to make sure they do a good job and they do their job."
Ghibaudy said he does not expect any surprises in Louisville, even after accusations of voting irregularities. He said accusations involving Louisville all have proven inaccurate.
"We're going to provide back the same exact numbers that we provided with the totals of the additions that we turned in on Friday," he said.
Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at the University of Louisville, said he doubts there will be any surprises statewide.
"I would suspect that it's highly unlikely but not impossible," Clayton said.
If the current tally holds, Clayton said he thinks Republicans will pressure Bevin to concede.
"It seems that I've heard from members of both the political parties that essentially have said if there's not a huge change that they don't want to circumvent what exists now and circumvent, basically, how the people have decided," he said.
However, even after the recanvass, Bevin still could challenge the results.
As WDRB News reported, there is a scenario in which Bevin could take a challenge of the election results to the state legislature, but Clayton said that's highly unlikely absent concrete proof of voter fraud.
