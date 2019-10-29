FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state’s top election official urged Kentuckians who witness or suspect election law violations to call the state’s Election Law Violations Hotline.
The hotline will be available during regular business hours and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day. The office of the state’s attorney general said in a news release that Kentuckians who experience election irregularities or possible election law violations should call (800)-328-VOTE.
“Kentucky voters have the right to cast their ballots free of interference or intimidation,” Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown said in the release. “Attorneys will investigate each and every complaint we receive to ensure a fair and honest election and anyone with information about potential violations of election law should call our hotline.”
By law, the Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute election law violations. The office also will station investigators throughout the state on Election Day so they can respond quickly to complaints.
The office coordinates election monitoring with the State Board of Elections, the Secretary of State’s office, Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI. OAG staff review complaints and, when appropriate, refer them for further action.
Updates of complaints to the hotline during Tuesday’s general election will be available on the website and social media. The web page also will provide the number and types of complaints received on the hotline leading up to the election.
