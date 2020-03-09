LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Avon, Indiana will be closed for two weeks after one of its students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A message on Hickory Elementary School's website said the school made the decision to close after the Hendricks County Health Department notified the Avon Community School Corporation that a Hickory student tested positive for the virus.
In addition, on Monday, all Avon schools are on an e-learning schedule, allowing students to stay home and complete assignments online, according to the district's website.
The message continued:
"Although it is not required, the State Health Commissioner and Hendricks County Health Department have recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through Friday, March 20th. It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences. Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6th, following Spring Break."
Avon is located about five miles west of Indianapolis.
