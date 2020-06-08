LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. is starting its second potential COVID-19 antibody treatment.
The company is partnering with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences to test an investigational medicine called JS016, according to a story by Fox 59.
In the first phase of testing, researchers hope to determine that the antibody treatment can be administered safely. A potential second phase would determine whether the treatment can treat the virus.
Lilly previously began testing a treatment called LY-CoV555, which is being tested in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
