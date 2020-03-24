LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eli Lilly and Co. will expand drive-thru testing for COVID-19 to Indianapolis first responders, the company said.
The expansion will begin Tuesday at the company’s downtown Indianapolis corporate headquarters.
On Monday, Lilly began offering drive-thru testing for active front-line health care workers, according to a report from Fox 59. Those tested were required to provide their doctor’s fax number to receive test results within one to three days.
Lilly said the additional group eligible for testing includes first-line responders in Indianapolis such as public safety, fire and ambulance personnel. Testing of first-line responders "will be determined and directed by individual public safety agencies’ occupational health provider in conjunction with the Emergency Operations Center safety officer to ensure the criteria for testing is met," Lilly said in a news release.
First-line responders should contact their line management Tuesday to receive further instructions.
Lilly’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is not yet available to the public.
As more testing kits have become available, nearly 3,000 Hoosiers have been tested.
Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 365 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in the state.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said that the Marion County Public Health Department has been working to expand testing in Indianapolis since the beginning of the national emergency.
“We are grateful Lilly has stepped forward to ensure that local first responders have access to drive-through testing, as well as for the company’s continued commitment to our city,” Hogsett said.
