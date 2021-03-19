LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more information is learned about the new COVID-19 variants, some treatments for the illness might not work.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said two of the Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly's antibody treatments might not be effective.
Antibody treatments are used to boost a patient's immune system and can be used to fight infection.
The recent findings were serious enough to change emergency use authorization for the products according to the FDA. Officials stopped distributing Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab in California, Arizona and Nevada.
Last fall, the U.S. government agreed to buy initial doses of Eli Lilly's experimental antibody drug.
