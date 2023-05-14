ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Elizabethtown couple is selling puzzle pieces to help raise money for their planned adoption costs.
Jeremiah and Virginia Duvall met in Louisville six years ago. On their first date, adoption was front of mind, Jeremiah sharing his own adoption story.
"We've always dreamed of being parents. And I was actually adopted as well at birth. We talked about that on our date," Jeremiah said.
"I said to him, are you okay with adoption because I just wanted to make sure that this was our right path for dating," she said. "And then eventually making all of our dreams come true."
The two got married in October 2021 and later discovered infertility issues. The couple knew adoption was the right choice for them.
"We always knew that we wanted to, so we're really looking forward to bringing home a child one day," Virginia said.
They said one of the most difficult parts is realizing the $20,000 to $60,000 cost to fulfill their dream.
"It was honestly a little bit scary at first, because adoption can be very expensive," Virginia said.
They got set up with Adoption Assistance Inc. in Louisville and were recommended to do a puzzle fundraiser. The Duvall's picked a 1,000 piece fundraiser and are selling pieces of the puzzle for $20. Each person who "buys" a piece will then have their name written on the back of the piece. When it's done they'd have a full puzzle and hopefully $20,000.
"Then we will end up, once it's completed, hanging it on the wall and we can tell our child that, you know one day, that all these people helped contribute to bringing them to our family," Virginia said.
They started a Facebook group called The Duvall's Adoption to help spread the word. On the page you can see donation information as well as pregnancy announcement style photos. A choice the couple says is no different with adoption because they're still planning to welcome a life into their family.
"It just keeps up the hope for me. And I'm really looking forward to having our family one day," Virginia said.
Next, they got approved in what's called a home study in March 2023. As for when they could be matched with a child, they say it's not clear but they're immensely grateful for the nearly 300 puzzles pieces already sold.
