LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of an Elizabethtown day care has been arrested after police say she bit a 5-month-old on the arm.
Elizabethtown Police say they were sent to Kinderplay Child Care at 208 Corporate Drive Thursday evening after someone called to report the injury. Police say 31-year-old Crystal Beck, an employee at the day care, had been caring for the child.
At first, police say Beck said she didn't know how the child got the injury, but eventually admitted to biting the child out of frustration after the 5-month-old scratched her during a feeding.
She said she knew she was supposed to report any injuries to her supervisor, but she didn't.
The day care fired her immediately.
Beck is facing charges of third-degree criminal abuse and first-degree failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse.
