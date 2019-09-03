ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local farmer is having to keep his fields armed with guards and security cameras, saying people are walking onto his property and stealing his hemp plants.
James Jenkins has been farming for decades, but this is the first year he's worked with hemp. He said he knew he'd lose some of the crop to weather, but he never thought people stealing from him would be an issue.
"I'm telling you this is like the Wild West around here," said Jenkins, who runs Highland Sod Farms. "Any day or night, you can find somebody in your field stealing from you
"A few days ago, I caught a guy with 11 plants in his pocket walking down through the field just cutting them off."
Jenkins said he's heard of other hemp farms being hit with thieves as well. In his case, he said sometimes people are cutting bits and pieces of the plant. Other times, they're uprooting it and taking the whole thing. Jenkins is working with police and figure out the best way to combat the issue. According to police, the crime could land you jail time.
"Even if we can't necessarily prove that you've stolen it, if you're in possession of it and don't have a license, we're going to charge you with possession," Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas said.
Police say they believe most people stealing the plants are marijuana-users looking for a high, but with hemp plants, that won't happen.
"Hemp does not contain the same THC levels as marijuana, which is the ingredient that gets people high," Thomas said. "So it's pretty foolish to even try to steal hemp for that purpose."
Jenkins has signs posted around his property warning people not to trespass. He also said he has drones flying at night, looking to catch anyone in his fields.
"I guess we're going to have to hire armed guards, which we do have people watching it for us, and it's just ridiculous," he said. "We're not playing at all. This is a serious matter."
Jenkins is hoping that upping security and letting people know that jail time is possible will stop the problem.
