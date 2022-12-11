LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief.
With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
For some mothers, it has been 30 years, but for others, it has been just 30 days. They all call losing a child the worst day of their life.
"You just learn to deal with it, you never get over it," Bonnie Linscott, whose daughter died 30 years ago. "You just learn to deal with it."
"You never expect to bury your child, it's out of order," said Patti Steward, who lost her son five years ago.
Dorenda Studer-Hodge, who recently lost her son, has been helped by the group during the toughest days of her life.
"I was in a deep hole when I came," Studer-Hodge said. "Couldn't talk, couldn't do anything and it has brought me out and I've made friends and their friends who are going through the same thing I did."
On Sunday, the group embraced mothers and families coping with loss. Candles were lit in memory of loved ones who left an empty chair around the holidays.
"The darkness of grief is terrible," Steward said. "The darkness of not wanting to do anything. The darkness of wanting to quit."
The group's purpose is to support people during a lonely time.
"There's just something about sharing with someone else who's felt your same pain," Linscott said.
While few words were said during the remembrance ceremony, there was an understanding in silence.
"I'll be thinking about Andy and thinking about how happy he is up in heaven," Studer-Hodge said.
A mother's eternal love continues to go on after death.
"Lighting that candle means my daughter's life still shines," Linscott said.
Anyone interested in joining Moms Left Behind, can contact the group on Facebook. The group Dads Left Behind also just started meeting monthly.
