LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is accused of hogtying his girlfriend and hitting her with a handgun.
James Penrod, 43, was arrested Thursday on several charges including unlawful imprisonment.
Elizabethtown Police say they were called to Baptist Health Hardin on Thursday morning, where they met with a female who "had been assaulted and unlawfully imprisoned" by her boyfriend at an Elizabethtown apartment complex.
Police say the incident occurred the night before, where Penrod is accused of hogtying her hands and feet behind her back and striking her in the face with a gun.
Penrod is accused of then firing a shot near his girlfriend's head before saying "I can't believe I almost killed you," according to Elizabethtown Police.
Penrod is also facing the charges of wanton endangerment, domestic violence assault and kidnapping.
