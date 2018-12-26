ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – An Elizabethtown man charged with killing a 4-month-old toddler he was babysitting last week called police to the scene but provided few details of exactly what happened, an Elizabethtown Police Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Jahi Hall, 24, faces a murder charge after police found the boy, identified as Brody Taylor, unresponsive at a home on Nevis Drive early on Dec. 20. Taylor died at Hardin Memorial Hospital about two hours after he arrived.
EPD spokesman John Thomas called the case "one of the worst cases we’ve seen," noting the injuries suffered by Brody before his death.
"The child had multiple horrific internal injuries," Thomas told WDRB News.
The coroner's report cited multiple injuries including findings "consistent with asphyxia via smothering with contusions and abrasions of the face, neck, and chest, a closed head injury with scalp contusions, skull fractures, anal laceration, abrasions and contusions with blood, multiple rib fractures, and pulmonary edema."
"The place where this child should have been the safest – at home – proved to be the place where the child was least safe," Thomas said. "That’s not something we can really wrap our heads around. There’s no good way to process a call like this."
Thomas said Hall called 911, but was not forthcoming with dispatchers about what happened.
"I can tell you he was very upset," Thomas said. "He was not giving a whole lot of details, and eventually another individual at the residence had to take the phone from him to let first responders really know what was going on.”
Police say Hall is not the boy's father.
Investigators say the house belongs to the child's grandmother, who was home at the time, but didn't know what was going on in the other room.
Hall has a criminal record in Louisville. In January, he was accused of robbing and putting a gun against a man's head. He was also arrested in September, after police said he had drugs and a shotgun in a car.
Hall is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
The Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 27. Services will follow at the funeral home's chapel.
