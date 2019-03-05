ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man accused of shooting four people, and leaving two of them dead, went before a judge on Tuesday morning.
Thirty-five-year old Shadrach Peeler was arrested last month after a woman was shot to death near a home on Warfield Street, and three others were shot at the T-Mart gas station on North Miles Street.
Cherie Turner, Prayash Baniya, Subash Ghale and Nadia Browne have all been identified as victims in the shooting. Turner and Ghale were killed; Baniya and Browne survived.
Police first responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station. That’s where they found Ghale shot to death.
Police say the investigation led them to the home on Warfield Street, where they found Peeler.
Police also say that Peeler had a gun in his hand when he was found, but threw it to the ground when he saw the officers. According to the officers, he tried to resist arrest. After Peeler was arrested, police say officers found Turner dead inside a home they shared on Warfield Street.
In court, a judge arraigned Peeler on several charges including two murder charges that could carry the death penalty. He's also facing charges of first- and second-degree assault.
"The Commonwealth has indicated that they intend to present evidence of aggravating circumstances under the law, which would permit the imposition of the death penalty or life without benefit of probation or parole, or life without parole for 25 years to be imposed in this case were there to be a guilty verdict in the case," said Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mark Easton.
Peeler entered a not guilty plea. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center, and is due in court again for a pretrial conference in April.
