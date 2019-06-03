LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Elizabethtown man was arrested Monday afternoon, after child pornography was allegedly discovered on his phone.
According to an arrest report, someone called police earlier in the day to report that 27-year-old Mark Bertrand had child porn images on his cell phone.
When confronted, Bertrand allegedly admitted to intentionally searching for and downloading nude images of young girls.
Police say they searched is phone and found three images that included minors "fully or partially nude, or engaged in a sexual act."
He was arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department and charged with three counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
