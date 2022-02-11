LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old Hardin County man was arrested after state authorities said he shared child pornography online.
According to Kentucky State Police, the discovery was made by the agency's Electronic Crimes Branch. Investigators said they discovered that Jose Montoya Velazquez, of Elizabethtown, uploaded four files containing child pornography to the Internet.
As a result, a search warrant was executed at Velazquez's home on Dorothy Drive in Elizabethtown.
When confronted, police said Velazquez admitted to shared the child pornography.
He was arrested just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
