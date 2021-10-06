LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police say he shared child pornography images online.
According to an arrest report, investigators received a tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Ali Saifullah, 18, of Elizabethtown had uploaded three child porn images to his account on Discord, which is a social media app used to post text, pictures and video.
Authorities say two of those images included a girl under the age of six being sexually assaulted by a man. The third image showed a girl under the age of 12 being forced to commit a sex act against her will, according to investigators.
A search warrant on the Discord account uncovered the three images, along with eight more that contained child pornography, investigators said, as well as images of Saifullah at his home.
Investigators say they were able to match the IP address, phone number and email address used to open the account to Saifullah and his home.
A warrant was issued for Saifullah's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. He's charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Saifullah is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
