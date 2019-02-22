Brian Schramm (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

Brian Schramm (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested on Thursday, charged with distributing child pornography online.

Kentucky State Police say 48-year-old Brian R. Schramm was arrested after the agency's Internet Crimes Against Children unit performed an undercover investigation.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at his Elizabethtown home Thursday afternoon and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime."

That equipment was taken to a Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Schramm is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. 

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags