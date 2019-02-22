LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested on Thursday, charged with distributing child pornography online.
Kentucky State Police say 48-year-old Brian R. Schramm was arrested after the agency's Internet Crimes Against Children unit performed an undercover investigation.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant at his Elizabethtown home Thursday afternoon and seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime."
That equipment was taken to a Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.
Schramm is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.