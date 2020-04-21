LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police said he enticed a teenager to engage in at least two sexual acts and send him videos of them.
According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Matthew Lyons contacted another man via text messages on April 30, 2018, and sent at least two images of a minor engaged in a sexual performance, telling the recipient that the images were of boys between the ages of 12 and 14.
On Feb. 16, 2020, investigators say Lyons contacted a 16-year-old boy online and convinced him to engage in the sexual acts. He then asked the boy to send images and videos of the sex acts, according to investigators, and the boy did so.
On April 9, 2020, investigators said Lyons had more than 1,500 images or videos containing child pornography in his possession. According an arrest warrant, the images and videos were located in a passcode-protected app on his iPhone.
Lyons was arrested Tuesday by Elizabethtown Police officers after an investigation conducted by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office. He's charged with 100 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, two counts of the use of a minor (under 18) in a sexual performance and two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
