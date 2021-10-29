LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man will spend six years in prison after he was found on top of an unconscious woman in a pickup truck on I-65 in Clark County, Indiana, earlier this year.
Troopers with the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg arrested Michael Glover last March after responding to a 911 call about a truck stopped, partially blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near the 21.9 mile marker in Clark County. The caller said he narrowly missed hitting the vehicle because it had no headlights or tail lights.
When the trooper walked up to the car, he saw a man on top of an unconscious woman, according to a news release. Police say the woman was naked from the waist down and the trooper said it looked like Glover was trying to sexually assault her.
After the trooper knocked on the window, police say Glover "attempted to re-secure his pants" as he stepped out of the truck. Police said Glover told them he and the woman were "new acquaintances," but he could not correctly identify her. Investigators said they believed he had possibly given her a drink after asking her to ride with him to a local store in Elizabethtown.
The woman couldn't remember how she ended up in Indiana.
According to court documents, Glover agreed to plead guilty to intimidation, and several other charges, including rape, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, were dropped.
Glover was sentenced to serve six years on Oct. 18.
