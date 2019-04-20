ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ministry to help the homeless around Elizabethtown is growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to one couple. The husband and wife who have faced homelessness themselves say that has nothing to do with their mission to help.
On North Dixie Highway in E-Town, their building doesn't look like much from the road.
"Because of my alcoholism, I ended up being homeless," Jerry Cooper said.
However, to so many who stay there like Cooper, those four walls mean everything. "I could not go without drinking for 30 minutes. I went, 'okay, one day, okay, one week, okay because the way she had it set up," Cooper said.
He's talking about Bunni Hinton. "We have no social work experience, we're not social workers, we're not school teachers," says Hinton, Executive Director.
Both veterans, she and her husband started feeding the homeless about four years ago. "We would be in Key West right now if God didn't call us, and that's when we started, December 2016," Hinton said.
With a leap of faith and little money, they say God called on them to open a place for the homeless to stay. Homeless Intervention Services Company runs H.I.S. Mission Rad'town. The name Rad'town is a combination of cities they serve, Radcliff and Elizabethtown.
"We had fundraisers, and we've done various different things like that, but every time we needed money, God showed up," says Henry Hinton, President.
Thanks to an anonymous donation of $200,000, they were able to move from the previous location and help more people. "In a year and a half, we've went from nothing to owning our own property," Bunni Hinton said. "To me, that is astronomical. Ministries don't grow that fast."
The top floor is for overnight stays, and the newly renovated bottom floor is for longer stays.
Days are filled with bible studies, a safe space and meals.
The plan for the future includes a centrally located building for teachings and group homes and apartments. This will allow residents to eventually go to school and work with the ability to volunteer, like Cooper. "The people who really wanted a change, I really wanted a change, they changed," Cooper said.
Rooms are available for emergency walk-ins with a valid ID. They encourage calling ahead first. The ministry also provides transportation in E-town, Vine Grove and Radcliff.
To donate to the ministry, send monetary donations to 6869 North Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown.
