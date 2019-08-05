ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Elizabethtown is working to create a new comprehensive plan five years ahead of schedule.
The last comprehensive plan, which acts as a road map to guide future projects and developments, was created in 2004. The plans need to be updated every 20 years, but city leaders couldn't wait.
The city has surpassed expectations in recent years, so leaders hope to set new goals and expectations in the future. But they need public input to make that happen.
The Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group was hired by the city for $115,000 to gather public input and create a report over the course of the next year. Then, a committee and the Planning and Development Commission will hash out the final comprehensive plan.
It’s being dubbed the Envision Elizabethtown 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The city will host community open houses to gather advice. There is also an online survey to fill out, and a mobile display is popping up around town to explain the process and encourage community involvement.
Leaders with the Planning and Development Commission and the mayor’s office said the key to a successful comprehensive plan will be community participation. They have their own ideas of where or how developments can work, but they want to hear your perspective before making any decisions that will impact the entire community.
To participate in the next open house or to take the survey, click here. The city is looking for suggestions where to set up the mobile display next. Call Jim Shaw at (270)-982-5220 to request a city staff member set up the display at your company, business, church or community space. It will be available through late-August.
