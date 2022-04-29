ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing a child is something parents do not prepare for, but it's a harsh reality some face.
BJ and Tonya Wiglesworth were going about their day on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The two had just closed out a Sunday spent with their youngest son, JT, which was unusual as the 17-year-old was typically out with friends after wrapping up at church on Sundays.
JT died that rainy day. His car had hydroplaned and crashed into another car travelling the opposite direction. He was driving from his automotive class at EC3 and heading to class at Central Hardin High School.
It's a day the parents recall vividly.
"I got a phone call from Tonya that she was pretty, pretty hysterical and said that John Thomas had been in an accident and it doesn't look good," BJ Wiglesworth said.
"I know, for me, I had actually got a text saying that 'If y'all need anything, you know, John Thomas is a really good friend, and if you all need anything, let me know,'" Tonya Wiglesworth said. "I was like, 'Oh, that's great. Thank you,' you know, I had no idea what the text meant. And at the time, he had already passed away, but it was several hours before I knew. And so that was hard. But then, the rest of the day was just it was almost like a dream."
Within hours of hearing about JT's death, the parents had family who travelled two and a half hours away filling their house.
Between family and the community, BJ and Tonya said they received so much support that they wanted to re-create that for other parents who lose a child.
Months after JT's passing, they created the nonprofit JT's Way.
"There's definitely a healing and helping other people and not only that, I couldn't let him pass away and not have a purpose," Tonya Wiglesworth said.
BJ is the president and Tonya is the executive director of JT's Way.
The nonprofit assists families financially and connects them with local resources to help with the loss of a child.
One of the first things the Wiglesworths remember doing after JT's death was purchasing a plot to bury him.
"Obviously, we didn't have a cemetery plot and they said, 'All that has to be paid in full for $2,000, paid in full before we can more forward,' and so that was done the next day, two days after the accident," BJ Wiglesworth said. "You try to get up, get a shower, get clothes on, and then you hear 'Oh, hey we need $2,000,' so my mind was doubting what we're gonna do."
The Wiglesworths also share their own story with grieving families, in the hopes they learn from their experience.
BJ and Tonya remember being advised by the funeral home to purchase 10 death certificates for JT. While it may be typical for an adult who has died, they said it wasn't necessary in JT's case.
"That was to close out checking accounts or anything else. He was a teenager still at home, he only had a checking account," Tonya Wiglesworth said. "That was $10 each, there was an extra $100 for those death certificates, so I'm able to share that information with families."
Both BJ and Tonya hope to continue to grow JT's Way.
"One of the things that I'd really liked to get set up (is) an emergency response team and then when there is a mass casualty, something like the tornadoes or the Carrollton bus crash, something like that, I want to be able to to get there with you know, boots on the ground as soon as we can," Tonya Wiglesworth said.
On Saturday, JT's Way will host the "The Journey Gala." Part of the gala is a silent auction. The grand prize, a restored 1988 Camaro Iron Rock.
The car was restored by the EC3 automotive class, and will include a specialty plaque with a special signature.
"On a plaque in the car that says 'In Loving Memory of John Thomas Wiglesworth,' and it has Toby Keith's signature and at the bottom it says 'I Love this American Ride,'" said BJ Wiglesworth.
BJ Wiglesworth said JT's automotive teacher at EC3, Tom Pitt, had the idea to get Keith's signature. Pitt got the word out and eventually heard back from Keith's foundation.
"He pulled it off," said BJ Wiglesworh.
To view the silent auction website click here. Bidding will close on Monday.
For more information on JT's Way, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.