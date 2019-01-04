LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in the Elizabethtown area.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, the three burglaries took place in the 100 block of Murphy Drive, as well as the 800 and 900 blocks of Hawkins Drive, between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.
Police say video surveillance recorded a male suspect and a female suspect committing one of the burglaries during daylight hours.
The thieves took watches, jewelry, clothing and electronics, according to police.
Officers say they caught up with one of the suspects when 36-year-old Joseph Walden was spotted walking on Hawkins Drive with a backpack. When Walden gave officers permission to search the backpack, the officers allegedly found several things that had been taken during the burglaries.
At that point, police say they got a warrant to search Walden's home, which is in the 800 block of Hawkins Drive. During the search, they found other property that had been reported stolen.
Police then confronted Walden, as well as his girlfriend, 25-year-old Grace Logsdon. Police say Walden admitted to being involved in all three of the burglaries, while Logsdon admitted to being involved in two of them.
Both were arrested. Walden is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, and Logsdon is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary.
Both are being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
