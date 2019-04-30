ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police have arrested a man authorities say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to set her car on fire.
Police say just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 500 block of Madison Street on a call about a domestic violence incident.
Officials say 40-year-old Cory Lawler assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Lawler hit and scratched the victim, leaving scratches on her arms and bruising on her left eye, according to police.
Authorities say Lawler damaged the woman's home by cutting window screens, breaking the handle on her refrigerator and throwing food all over the kitchen.
Police say he then went outside and broke the driver's side mirror on the victim's car.
He then placed a broken mop head into the gas tank of her car and said he was going to set her vehicle on fire.
Officials say Lawler fled on foot from police, but was captured nearby.
Police say he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.
Lawler is charged with assault, attempted arson, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
