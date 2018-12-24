ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Elizabethtown police have accused a man of murdering a 4-month-old infant left in his care last week.
Police say 24-year-old Jahi Cinque Hall, who has no physical relation to the victim, was left with the infant around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the home about an hour and a half later after the child was found unresponsive, according to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department.
The infant was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital, where he died at 9:55 a.m.
The next day, an autopsy revealed that the infant was likely smothered and suffered from fractures to his skull and ribs.
Police say Hall was the only adult with the infant between the time his mother left and when emergency responders were called.
Hall is being held at Hardin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
