ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes are coming to the Elizabethtown Police Department as the agency prepares to expand its building.
That expansion will add much needed square footage to the police department and allow more room for resources.
Police say the decision to expand the building was made to meet the needs of a burgeoning community.
"The census is rapidly growing," said Ofc. Chris Denham of the Elizabethtown Police Department.
One of the goals of the project is to expand the agency's evidence room -- the place where evidence is stored as it awaits presentation in court. Denham said the current evidence room was built with security in mind, to protect the chain of custody.
"It's totally secure," Denham said. "There's two people that have access to this room. That's it. An officer brings items in and they're able to secure them in a wall locker."
Denham said the integrity of this evidence processing won't change during the renovation of this police station.
"Population is increasing, obviously," Denham said. "With that comes the need for additional law enforcement resources, and with more law enforcement comes more evidence. So, we're increasing the square footage of our evidence room to support those needs."
On Tuesday, fencing surrounded the future area for the extension of the evidence room. The new construction will feature additional space and proper ventilation as well.
In another part of the building, unused holding cells are being transformed into a larger roll call room.
All of this is needed to serve the community, Denham said.
"It's going to make it more efficient," Denham said. "We're trying to maximize the space that we have. It will allow us the much needed space to bring evidence in and process it and securely store it."
The project will cost the city $616,492 and will be finished at the end of the year.
These are the first major changes to the building since it opened in 2005. At that time, EPD had 42 officers but now has a force of 68.
"We're looking down the road," Denham said. "This isn't just to meet the needs for today and tomorrow, it's to meet the needs for many years to come."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.