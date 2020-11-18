LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department is hosting a 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive.
The event is sponsored by local food banks and Helping Hand of Hope. The drive starts Wednesday, Nov. 18 and runs through Nov. 30. Collection bins will be set up at Price Less Foods on Sycamore Street, the Elizabethtown Walmart, and the Kroger on Towne Drive.
A police cruiser will also be in the department's parking lot to collect donations. The police department is located at 300 S. Mulberry Street.
