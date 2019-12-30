ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Facebook post about officers wrangling a chicken at at a busy intersection has been viewed thousands of times.
Pictures and videos of the officers ruffling the feathers has circulated on social media since last Friday.
Elizabethtown Police officers had responded to a call of a chicken on the loose at the intersection of 31W and Ring Road, which officers said is always a busy area.
"They found this very uncooperative chicken in the middle of the road," Public Information Officer John Thomas said.
Two officers had to run the chicken off the road into the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy store. The Facebook post said officers were "pecked viciously" while trying to catch the rooster.
"One of the most frequent questions that I get is, 'What does the typical day look like in the life of a police officer?'" Thomas said. "This chicken call kind of captures that perfectly."
Thomas said the officers could've easily chickened out and laid an egg, but they improvised on the fly to save the day.
Now, the Facebook post has been seen thousands of times and has even been picked up by national media outlets.
Still, though, Thomas said there's a question that lingers: You guessed it. Why did the chicken cross the road?
While that question remains unanswered, this situation is resolved. There were no injuries other than some trauma the officers experienced. According top the Facebook post, the officers were fine after some "doughnut therapy."
