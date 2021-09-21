LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scammers tried to fool police, but it didn't work.
John Thomas, public affairs officer for Elizabethtown Police Department, received an email about an investment opportunity with the subject titled, "CONTACT US NOW!!!"
There were plenty of suspect things included in the email, along with grammatical errors.
Thomas decided to have some fun with his response, responding, "I never complete a deal until I shake on it. Meet me at the Elizabethtown Police Department and we'll 'shake' on it."
