LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at two teenagers in a car in the Pine Crest neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to a news release from department spokesperson Officer Chris Denham, multiple calls came in around 10 p.m. Sunday of a shooting off New Glendale Road.
Upon arrival, police found the driver of the vehicle, a teenage male, had been struck by a bullet. The wound appeared to be superficial, Denham said, but EMS was called. The victim was checked out, and declined getting transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police do have some leads, but ask anyone with information to contact E-town Police at 270-765-4125, or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers number at 1-800-597-8123 where you can remain anonymous.
