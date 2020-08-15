LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot multiple times in Elizabethtown.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Nicholas Street in Elizabeth town after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrives, they found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he was listed as "stable" after surgery and expected to survive.
According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, two juvenile males were taken into custody by investigators. One of them was arrested and charged with assault. The other was released.
Police say there are no other suspects at large and do not believe there is any threat to citizens. The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.