ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating a double fatal shooting.
Police say the call came in just before midnight Friday morning.
Officers found four shooting victims in three separate places in the general area of North Miles Street and Warfield Street.
Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two are in serious condition.
Police have arrested one person they believe is the shooter, and they are not searching for any other suspects.
WDRB has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.
