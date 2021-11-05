LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are warning residents of a possible phone scam.
The department shared audio of a voicemail left for a resident on its Facebook on Thursday as a warning to others.
"Don't disregard this message. You have 30 minutes. If you don't call in the next 30 minutes, then today you will be arrested for six months, goodbye," the voicemail said.
Police said a woman got the voicemail claiming to be from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office telling her she had a warrant.
It said the person who received the call did the right thing by coming to the police to make sure she didn't have a warrant — which she didn't.
Police say if you receive a suspicious call, voicemail, text, or email and aren't sure it's legitimate, let police know.
