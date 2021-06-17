LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Antique Roman currency?
Scammers got more than they bargained for when they targeted an Elizabethtown police officer.
The exchange was posted on Facebook.
Officer John Thomas says he got an email from someone requesting an iTunes gift card for a cancer patient.
Thomas sent the scammers a reply, saying he would need gas money to get to the store to purchase the card. He said he accepts Venmo, antique Roman currency, precious metals and doughnuts.
He ended the email with a suggestion that the scammers, "check out my signature line. You may be interested in my current occupation."
The scammer, who identified as "Lorna", sent Thomas this email:
"Nice to hear from you, I'm sorry I'm unavailable over the phone as I forgot my cell phone at home, I'm only here with my iPad. I just need to get iTunes gift cards (Apple Everything) for a Cancer patient It's her birthday I promised her a gift card, but I can't do this now because currently I'm traveling to Elizabeth islands. Can you get it from any store around you? I'll pay back as soon as possible.
Kindly let me know if you can handle this, so I can tell you the amount and how to get it to me.
Thank you,
Lorna"
Officer Thomas' entire response is below:
"Hey Lorna!!
I'm touched by your random act of kindness (R.A.K™) and your amazing gesture to involve me in your R.A.K™ It's unfortunate that you forgot your cell phone, especially with your trip to the Elizabeth Islands coming up and all. It's very difficult to take #vacationselfies with an iPad. I find it completely feasible that you found my email address and selected me to assist in your birthday gift venture. I have to say it's pretty careless of you to promise a gift card to a cancer patient for her birthday (ruin the surprise much?) and then run off galivanting to some island vacation without taking care of that first. That's okay though, because you're doing the right thing now by soliciting a stranger to make it right! I love it when strangers instantly trust me. That tells me I can instantly trust them! I 100% trust you to pay me back! I'll be more than happy to buy you an itunes gift card for this poor cancer patient on her birthday! Unfortunately, I'm currently out of gas and need gas money to get to the store to buy gift cards. I'll just need you to send me $10 for gas money, plus $5.00 for donu...vehicle mileage expense. If you can cover that, I'll be able to buy you a $100 gift card! I accept venmo, payal, moneygram, antique Roman currency, precious metals, and doughnuts. I anxiously await your swift remittal of funds to allow me to assist you as soon as possible!
P.S.
Check out my signature line. You may be interested in my current occupation. I hope this doesn't change our mutually trusting relationship at all!
Officer John Thomas
Public Information Officer
Elizabethtown Police Department
300 South Mulberry St"
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.