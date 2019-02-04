LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a scammer picked the wrong target: the Elizabethtown Police Department.
According to a post on the agency's official Facebook page, the scam came in the form of a letter that was faxed to the department.
The letter claims to be from a "Mr Luiz Khumalo," who described himself as "a diplomat and a South African citizen." He claimed to have a client who was interested in making a significant investment in North America. However, the letter describes the client as a "cabinet Minister in Zimbabwe Southern Africa," who is also "politically exposed."
"My client has Sixty Million United States Dollars which he intends to use for investment purposes in USA," the letter stated.
"I am requesting that you serve as our partner to receive the funds for investment purposes," the letter continues. "We will give you 20% of the total funds for your assistance and partnership."
The letter goes on to assure the reader that the transaction will be "risk free."
Shortly after receiving the letter, the Elizabethtown Police Department penned its own response.
"Dear sir," the letter begins. "What a privilege and exciting opportunity you have extended our way! We are honored that you have selected the Elizabethtown Police Department to be the guardian of your unfortunate client's vast fortune, and we're sorry to hear about his recent political troubles. We're very grateful to live in a country that is entirely free of such political nonsense."
The letter goes on to request a face-to-face meeting.
"I want to assure you that the arrest [the word "arrest" is crossed out] meeting will be very transparent and is of no risk to your personal freedom," the letter continues. "You can find us at 300 South Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Please ask for any Officer other than Chris Denham."
Police say they have not yet received a response from the scammers.
