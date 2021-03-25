LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Suspicious packages are showing up at homes and businesses in Elizabethtown, according to to the Elizabethtown Police Department.
The department said it has received several reports of Amazon packages showing up randomly in Hardin County. One business gave the package it received to police, and two masks were found inside. Police said most of the packages come from China and usually contain cheap items.
"It can be alarming to receive a random package from an order you didn’t make, but we haven’t seen any cases of dangerous items being shipped," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police said it's part of scam targeting Amazon "to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise and that you are verified buyer of that merchandise."
You can report any suspicious packages to Amazon and check your account's order history and security if you have concerns.
