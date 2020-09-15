ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department is reporting a spike in car thefts, with more than 30 cars stolen in the city just this summer.
"Although Elizabethtown remains a safe and wonderful community, there are evil people that target our city for criminal activity," the Elizabethtown Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
The department said 50 cars have been stolen, and hundreds of unlocked vehicles have been broken into this year in Hardin County.
Police say twice in September, citizens confronted groups of suspects that appeared to be juveniles. Both times, the juveniles pulled out guns. And during one occurrence, a suspect fired a shot.
Police say the incidents continue to be a "major problem" in their community and believe they are tied to criminal activity in Louisville.
"Some of the stolen vehicles and some of the stolen property have been recovered in Louisville, and we have good reason to believe that many of the ongoing issues are related to criminal activity originating in the Louisville area," the department said on Facebook.
The department is asking Hardin County residents to get in the habit of removing valuables from their cars before locking them.
