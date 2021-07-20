LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are ready to "Cram the Cruiser," an annual school supply collection drive that goes through Aug. 6.
School supplies can be dropped at the Elizabethtown Walmart or both Kroger stores in the area during business hours.
The Elizabethtown Police Department on South Mulberry Street is open for donations 24 hours a day.
All proceeds benefit Elizabethtown Independent School District and Hardin County Public Schools.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.