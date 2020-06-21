LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department is urging the public to avoid the 100 block of South Miles Street, where an individual has barricaded themselves inside a house.
"This is not a hostage situation," police said in a statement. We are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid this area. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."
US 31 West between Maple and Miles streets has been shut down, the department said in a Facebook post at 2:50 p.m. Sunday.
"... other nearby side streets are closed as well," police added in the post. "Please avoid this area if possible."
This story may be updated.
