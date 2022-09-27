ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day.
Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day.
"I pushed my luck," he told WDRB News on Tuesday. "It was the hardest thing that I've done in my life. But I wanted to do something to contribute to the community and also just accomplish a self-goal."
Bratcher used this dream as as way to give back to Hardin County, raising around $2,500 for the Shop with a Cop program. He also donated teddy bears that will be given to kids who participate in that program, and took those bears with him for his record-breaking skydiving adventure.
"Even while he's pursuing this amazing personal achievement, he's thinking of ways that he can better the community," said John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department. "(It's) further evidence that we work in one of the most supportive communities in Kentucky."
The day after those 100 jumps, Bratcher said he was sore, tired and proud.
"It was extremely nervous, nauseous, exciting, happy, everything," he said. "It was a roller-coaster of emotions."
He said total time with the plane running was a little more than 11 hours. The crew had to break for about an hour-and-a-half because the wind became too strong. Bratcher was hoping to complete his jumps before sunset, but with the wind forcing a pause, he didn't land jump 100 until 9:05 p.m.
"The last few jumps were the hardest — numbers 92-100 — because I lost my daylight," Bratcher said. "I already started in the dark, and now, I'm going to end in the dark."
Bratcher gave a lot of credit to his team, saying he did the "easy" part.
"All I had to do was ride the aircraft up, open the door and fall out — 100 times," he said with a laugh.
Bratcher said the world record for daily skydiving is more than 600 jumps.
When we asked if he would ever attempt to break the state record again, he said: "No. Absolutely not. If (the state record) gets broke, I'll shake their hand, congratulate them. No. Absolutely not."
Aside from donating to Shop with a Cop, Bratcher also used this as an opportunity to raise money for the Disabled American Veterans of Radcliff.
According to Bratcher, to make the new record official, he'll fill out paperwork through the United States Parachute Association.
According to Bratcher, to make the new record official, he'll fill out paperwork through the United States Parachute Association.
