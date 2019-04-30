ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative launched by a Hardin County technical college aims to make Elizabethtown a magnet for four-year degree programs.
The Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) believes its new University Center program will not only offer four-year degrees in a variety of industries but also help college students save big on school.
"This region continues to grow, but being able to keep our talent in the community has been the real challenge," ECTC Dean of Advancement Megan Stith said. "So making sure we have four-year degree programs aligned with those positions — that's why we really started down this path."
ECTC wants to bring bachelor's degree programs from all across the commonwealth to its campus as part of the newly formed University Center. Stith said the bachelor's degree programs will focus on high-demand fields for the region, including agriculture, engineering, criminal justice and nursing.
"I think there's definitely a need for it," ECTC student Brett Carbaugh said. "I would like to have a career that will always be there."
Carbaugh served in the the United States military for five years after high school and enrolled at ECTC in 2018 to study electronics.
Stith said University Center agreements are pending with at least six schools in Kentucky.
The first school to formally agree to take part is Eastern Kentucky University, which is scheduled to launch a four-year criminal justice program at ECTC this fall.
"Students can complete their first two years of associates degree with ECTC and then continue their Baccalaureate education and receive their bachelor and some masters degrees here on our campus," Stith said.
School leader say 1,500 new jobs in Hardin County will require a bachelor's degree in the next five years, bringing $100 million in salaries to the community.
ECTC students will be able to save big by switching to one of the four-year degrees that will be offered on its campus, rather than having to go elsewhere. Officials say that translates into a cost savings of anywhere from $45,000 to $65,000.
Schools that partner with the University Center will join Western Kentucky University already on the ECTC campus.
"No one university can offer everything that we might need in the region, and so the way to do regional education and the way to reach our rural students are through these sorts of partnerships," said Dr. Donielle Lovell, director of regional programming for Western Kentucky University.
The University Center is slated to open in the current student center in 2021. The $4 million project is about half funded. ECTC hopes to start constriction next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.