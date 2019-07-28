ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran in Elizabethtown is giving thousands of dollars to the homeless. His creations are made of a material many drive past are bringing donations and hope.
The back porch of Calvin Minton's home doesn't really look like a back porch anymore to his wife. "She thinks we need a new house so I could have a he shed or a shop to get her patio back. I understand that," Minton said.
It hasn't been the same since his crosses took off. Minton's hobby began two years ago with a video on the internet. "There's no two alike obviously, but we want to get that squared up. So, it looks like a cross instead of an 'x', Minton said.
Minton didn't have to look far for inspiration. "It started out with one or two spikes that were laying around and then as I started up a little bit, my daughters were talking about what to get me for Christmas. So, I just said, 'don't buy me no more shirts, buy me railroad spikes,'" he said.
Burning and bending, the banker turned boilermaker hones in on his skills as a blacksmith.
"Every time I thought it was going to run down and quit, somebody else would call, ya know, 'hey.' Yeah, it's been a nice journey so far. I hope it keeps going," Minton said.
He doesn't make a dime. He uses the money to help the homeless or gives them to people who could use one.
"It does me more good than it does them, I guarantee it," he said.
His most recent is going to the Shader family. Eli is a husband and father of two and is battling his second bout of cancer.
Minton is spreading the love with railroad spikes. "It means a lot of support. You hear people say, 'oh, whatever you need,' but you don't feel it until someone really means it," says Sara Shader, Eli's wife.
"He's the greatest man on the planet if you ask me. He has helped us out tremendously," says Henry Hinton, Director of Homeless Intervention Services Company.
Minton has made nearly 100 crosses. "It's my way of helping out without costing me that much," Minton said.
The army veteran is still serving his community well into retirement.
For more information about Minton's crosses, visit his Facebook page or call him at (270) 300-8854.
