ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is accused of holding her boyfriend hostage Sunday morning and stabbing someone else, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.
Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Public Affairs Officer, said officers were called to a home on Douglas Alley and East Williams Street on a reported assault around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police say on scene Tiersa Revels, 27, barricaded herself inside the home and "began holding her adult boyfriend against his will."
The special response team and crisis negotiations team were able to negotiate the release of the boyfriend by 8:47 a.m., according to a news release. Shortly after, Reveals surrendered to police.
A third individual, who is not identified in the release, was stabbed. They were released from Baptist Health Hardin with minor injuries. Revels and her boyfriend were not injured in the incident, according to police.
Revels was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center on the charges of unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.