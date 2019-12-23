LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young Franklin County girl got a special surprise as her father returned home for the holidays from military duty.
Franklin County Schools posted a video to Facebook on Friday from Elkhorn Elementary, as soldier Dennis Hall surprised his daughter for the holidays. The schools' superintendent said Hall will be home for a few weeks before he has to return to duty.
Hall's other child at the school got the same surprise Friday.
