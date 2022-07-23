LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit had a rockin' day complete with a visit from "The King."
Day Spring, which provides residential services for adults with developmental disabilities, hosted a community rock 'n' roll concert on Saturday at its center off Poplar Level Road.
The event included classic music, Elvis-inspired activities and treats, food trucks and more.
Elvis himself even stopped by to dance with the residents and community members.
"The very first promise I made to our ladies was to bring them Elvis," CEO of Day Spring Lauren Hays said. "It's just a time to hang out and to get groovy."
The next summer series event is the movie bash on Aug. 5 featuring "The Greatest Showman."
