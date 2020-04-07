LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another downtown Louisville hotel has closed over COVID-19 concerns.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown is no longer allowing check-ins.
The company behind the hotel, AJS, says the decision is not the result of any confirmed cases at the hotel, but out of an abundance of caution and an effort to protect its workers. More than 100 are being used for other jobs, including office cleaning and food and beverage carry-out operations.
AJS Hotels also has a food pantry for its workers.
It hopes to welcome guests back on May 18.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.