LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in western Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday.
David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
He planned to fly from Glasgow to Knoxville, Tennessee, according first responders.
On Monday afternoon, first responders said the helicopter was located and family was being notified. No other details were immediately provided.
"Please keep the family and all involved in your prayers," Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.
"He may have had mechanical issues and had to make a emergency landing, we just don’t know. So we ask to look everywhere possible," Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said in an earlier Facebook post. "We are keeping a positive end result but need everyone’s help."
