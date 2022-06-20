LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emergency protection order filed by a Louisville woman against the NBA's Rajon Rondo has been dismissed.
Court records show the EPO was dismissed on June 16 after both parties reached an agreement. Details of that agreement were not specified.
WDRB reported on May 16 that the EPO was filed against the former University of Kentucky basketball star and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard in Jefferson County Family Court.
The woman claimed Rondo "became enraged" and threatened her life in front of a child during a dispute. The EPO claimed Rondo smashed items and drove his car across the lawn. The EPO goes on to say that when she confronted Rondo, he said "You're dead."
After briefly leaving the house, the woman said Rondo came back and beat on a window with a gun. In the EPO, she said Rondo was yelling at the kids, asking them why they were scared of him while he had a gun in his hand.
Instead of calling police, the woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who eventually arrived at the house. However, the woman said Rondo wouldn't let Gentry inside.
The woman said she locked herself in the house with the kids, and Gentry eventually told her Rondo had left and she had his gun.
Two days after the alleged incident, a judge granted the woman the protective order
