LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency lane closures will last through midday on Interstate 65 south in downtown Louisville.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a release that a semi lost a load of steel coils on I-65 just south of the Kennedy Bridge. The coils rolled down the interstate early Friday morning.
The coils damaged the pavement, so repairs are being made to the surface. The left two lanes will remain closed until about noon near mile marker 136.
Drivers are being detoured on to the collector ramp to Jefferson Street. There are signs posted, and drivers are being asked to use caution or use an alternate route.
