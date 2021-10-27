LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers are being advised to watch for crews doing emergency repairs on southbound Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will lane closures on I-65 in what is known as "hospital curve" between mile markers 135 and 136.
Crews will be performing bridge deck repairs in the left and center lanes of I-65 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers need to watch for signs and use caution while traveling through the work zone or seek an alternate route.
